Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since late March

Medical specialists wearing protective gear work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the City Clinical Hospital Number 1, where people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Volzhsky, Russia October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia reported 20,303 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, authorities said, the highest such figure since March 28.

Forty-four people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's taskforce against COVID-19 said.

