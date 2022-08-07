1 minute read
Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since late March
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russia reported 20,303 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, authorities said, the highest such figure since March 28.
Forty-four people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's taskforce against COVID-19 said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.