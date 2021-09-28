Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia reports record 852 daily deaths from COVID-19
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours on Tuesday, above the previous all-time high reported last week amid a spike in new cases. read more
The authorities reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 cases on Monday.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.