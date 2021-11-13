Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

Medical specialists wearing protective gear transport a patient at the City Clinical Hospital Number 1, where people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Volzhsky, Russia October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,241 from COVID-19 as well as 39,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Most of Russia's 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of the week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexander Smith

