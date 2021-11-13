Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,241 from COVID-19 as well as 39,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
Most of Russia's 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of the week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexander Smith
