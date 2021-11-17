Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

A medical specialist wearing protective gear tends to a patient at the City Clinical Hospital Number 1, where people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Volzhsky, Russia October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,247 from COVID-19, a little over a week after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 36,626 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, including 2,966 in Moscow.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.