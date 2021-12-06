Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine, as Argentina continues its inoculation campaign, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, citing Argentina's health ministry.

Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna (MRNA.O) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V.

RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, said a study in Argentina showed Sputnik Light was an "effective universal booster" when combined with vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics Inc (6185.HK).

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow

