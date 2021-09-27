Russia, Vietnam reach agreement on Sputnik V supplies -RIA

A health worker injects a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vietnamese T&T group have reached an agreement on Sputnik-V vaccine supplies to Hanoi, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Vietnamese ambassador to Moscow Dang Minh Khoi.

The Southeast Asian country has already produced a first test batch of Russia's flagship vaccine against COVID-19. Vietnam previously said it would receive 20 million doses from Russia this year. read more

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

