Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia, Vietnam reach agreement on Sputnik V supplies -RIA
MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vietnamese T&T group have reached an agreement on Sputnik-V vaccine supplies to Hanoi, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Vietnamese ambassador to Moscow Dang Minh Khoi.
The Southeast Asian country has already produced a first test batch of Russia's flagship vaccine against COVID-19. Vietnam previously said it would receive 20 million doses from Russia this year. read more
