A medical specialist wearing protective gear transports a person on a stretcher at a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday reported 820 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, matching an all-time one-day high that it last reached on Aug. 26.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 21,438 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national case tally to 7,354,995 since the pandemic began.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

