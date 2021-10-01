Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia's COVID-19 deaths rise to new one-day record high
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record.
The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 24,522 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova
