Russia's COVID-19 deaths rise to new one-day record high

A medical specialist wearing protective gear transports a person on a stretcher at a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 24,522 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.