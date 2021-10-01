Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Russia's COVID-19 deaths rise to new one-day record high

1 minute read

A medical specialist wearing protective gear transports a person on a stretcher at a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 24,522 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:00 AM UTC

Judge issues last-minute delay to Montana abortion laws hours after taking case

A Montana judge on Thursday issued a temporary, 11th-hour halt to enforcement of three state laws restricting abortion, a ruling issued just hours after he was assigned to preside over a Planned Parenthood legal challenge.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Nobel Medicine Prize for COVID-19 vaccine? It may be too soon
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Frustration with new COVID curbs as Singapore moves to open up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan's restaurants, bars welcome back drinkers as COVID-19 controls ease