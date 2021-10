Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bury a person at a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia reported 968 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

There were 29,362 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the government coronavirus task force said.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.