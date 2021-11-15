Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths close to record high

A medical specialist tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a local hospital in the town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Region, Russia November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 1,211 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, close to an all-time high of 1,241 reported last week, as well as 38,420 new coronavirus cases.

Most of Russia's 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of last week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Tom Balmforth

