Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March

A medical specialist takes care of a patient at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where people suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia reported 33,106 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, authorities said, the highest figure since mid-March this year.

Sixty-three people in Russia died of coronavirus over the past day, the country's taskforce against the virus said.

Russia said in early July that it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus. read more

However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov. Writing by Caleb Davis

