Russia's low vaccination rate linked to demand, Kremlin says

Russia's relatively low rate of vaccination so far is linked to demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding it would grow in line with demand while supply of doses was strong and distribution was working fine.

Asked why Russia is not in a leading position globally in terms of the share of its population inoculated against COVID-19, Peskov said: "At the moment, the vaccination rate is absolutely in line with the demand of the population... Of course, we expect that the demand for these vaccines will grow over time and thus the rate of vaccination will increase."

