Russia's Omicron cases hit nearly 700, govt ponders new measures

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting of a coordination council, established to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), via a video link in Moscow, Russia January 11, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia has so far recorded 698 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and will prepare new measures to combat the rise in cases by the end of the week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday.

Omicron has pushed COVID-19 case figures to record highs in parts of western Europe and the United States, while cases in Russia have generally been declining from a peak of 41,335 registered in early November.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.