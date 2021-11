Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had participated in trials of a nasal form of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Putin was revaccinated against the coronavirus on Sunday with Russia's Sputnik Light shot. read more

Reporting by Anton Zverev and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow

