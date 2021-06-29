Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant - RIA

A medical worker holds a vial with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in Moscow, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is around 90% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, as saying on Tuesday.

The shot was previously found by the researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus. read more

Logunov said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on information from digital medical records and on vaccination records.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jon Boyle

