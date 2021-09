Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows 97.2% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus - RDIF

Doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a vaccination centre in Zilina, Slovakia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 97.2% efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.