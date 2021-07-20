Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's total COVID-19 cases pass 6 million

People line up to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 23,770 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,188 in Moscow, pushing the total number of cases confirmed during the pandemic to 6,006,536.

The government also reported 784 coronavirus-related deaths, including 101 in Moscow. Russia is facing a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

