S.Africa not planning to buy Merck COVID pill over cost - health official

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The South African government is not planning to buy Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir because an evaluation score from an advisory committee indicated it would not be cost-effective, senior health official Nicholas Crisp told Reuters.

The country's health regulator SAHPRA said on Thursday that it had authorised use of molnupiravir. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.