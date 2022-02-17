1 minute read
S.Africa not planning to buy Merck COVID pill over cost - health official
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The South African government is not planning to buy Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir because an evaluation score from an advisory committee indicated it would not be cost-effective, senior health official Nicholas Crisp told Reuters.
The country's health regulator SAHPRA said on Thursday that it had authorised use of molnupiravir. read more
Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
