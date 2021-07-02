Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

S.African scientist: data show J&J vaccine works well against Delta variant

1 minute read

A box of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 2 (Reuters) - Data from laboratory studies show Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine works well against the Delta variant that now dominates new infections in South Africa, the head of the country's Medical Research Council said on Friday.

"All the data that we see indicate good immediate and sustained immune response against Delta, and we see surprising durability in the immune response for the single dose J&J right up to eight months," Glenda Gray told a news conference.

South Africa is using the J&J and Pfizer (PFE.N) vaccines in its immunisation campaign.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · July 1, 2021 · 5:00 PM UTCEuro soccer tournament under fire for helping spread COVID-19

The Euro 2020 soccer tournament was on Thursday blamed for a surge in coronavirus cases as fans have flocked to stadiums, bars and spectator zones across Europe to watch the action while the pandemic still raged.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSick as a dog? Pets often catch COVID from humans, study finds
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFortress Australia's COVID-19 breaches expose economic shortcomings
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsS.African medics threaten court action as staff shortages hit COVID response