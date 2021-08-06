Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S.African study shows J&J vaccine protects against death, co-lead investigator says

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A South African study has shown the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine offers over 90% protection against death, the joint lead investigator for the country's J&J trial, Glenda Gray, said on Friday.

"We can report that the single jab J&J vaccine protected between 91% to 96.2% of healthcare workers against death," Gray said.

"This was our primary endpoint and we are able to say this vaccine protected health workers against death."

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely

