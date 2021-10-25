Skip to main content

S.Africa's Aspen aiming for 1.3 bln dose/year COVID-19 vaccine capacity by 2024

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) is aiming to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity to 1.3 billion doses a year by February 2024, up from annual output of around 250 million doses now, the company's CEO told Reuters.

Aspen is doing the final stages of manufacturing for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine in a so-called "fill and finish" deal, but CEO Stephen Saad said in an interview that the companies were close to announcing a broader deal for Aspen to produce Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot under licence.

