Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

S.Africa's Aspen aims to expand vaccine capacity to 1.3 bln doses a year

1 minute read

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) wants to increase vaccine manufacturing capacity at its domestic plant to 1.3 billion doses a year, CEO Stephen Saad told a news conference on Monday.

Aspen, which has a fill and finish deal for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, has said it has capacity to manufacture up to 300 million doses a year of the J&J vaccine. It was not immediately clear from Saad's speech whether he was referring to expanding capacity for COVID-19 vaccines only or all vaccines.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:28 AM UTC

Indonesia in talks to buy Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill - minister

Indonesia is "finalising" a deal with Merck & Co to procure its experimental antiviral pills, named molnupiravir, to treat COVID-19 ailments, its health minister said on Monday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Analysis: Capitol Hill drug pricing reform opponents among the biggest beneficiaries of pharma funds
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Bausch, Clearside receive U.S. approval for eye injection
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Novartis lung cancer drug fails another Phase III trial