S.Africa's Aspen, India's Serum Institute sign vaccines deal for Africa
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa.
The vaccines are hexavalent, pneumococcal, polyvalent meningococcal and rotavirus, Aspen said in a statement.
"Aspen SA Operations has secured a licence to the enabling know how from the Serum Institute," it said, adding the two sides might also discuss expanding the agreement to include new products or new versions of products.
