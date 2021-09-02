Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
S.Africa's Aspen and J&J in talks to produce COVID vaccine
1 minute read
1/3
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare is in talks with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to produce the finished drug ingredient for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine, according to a presentation uploaded on the company's website on Thursday.
"The technical transfer agreement is under way with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture the FDF of their candidate COVID-19
vaccine Ad26.COV2-S," the presentation said.
Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.