S.Africa's Aspen and J&J in talks to produce COVID vaccine

An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare is in talks with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to produce the finished drug ingredient for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine, according to a presentation uploaded on the company's website on Thursday.

"The technical transfer agreement is under way with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture the FDF of their candidate COVID-19

vaccine Ad26.COV2-S," the presentation said.

