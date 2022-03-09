S.Africa's Aspen Pharmacare reports 37% rise in half-year profit

People wearing face masks walk past a logo of South African pharmaceutical major Aspen Pharmacare, at its Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine facility in Gqeberha, South Africa, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) on Wednesday reported a 37% rise in interim profit for the half year ending Dec. 31, as its branded medicines division benefited from rising demand during the successive waves of the coronavirus.

Its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - was at 777.2 cents ($0.5127) for the half year, up from 566.2 cents posted in the year ago period.

The pharmaceutical company sells branded prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines and sterile products, or those that are directly administered into blood vessels.

($1 = 15.1579 rand)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.