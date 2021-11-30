S.Africa's Aspen signs non-binding agreement with J&J for COVID vaccine license

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement with subsidiary firms of U.S. company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) as part of its negotiations for a licensing deal to package, market and sell the latter's COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, it said in a statement.

Aspen currently packages J&J's COVID-19 vaccine at its South African plant under contract, which means it does not have any pricing or distribution power over the product.

Aspen has signed a non-binding term sheet with two of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of J&J that will form the basis for negotiation of a definitive agreement on the manufacture and sale of an Aspen branded COVID-19 vaccine throughout Africa.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee

