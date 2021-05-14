Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSamsung BioLogics says no decision yet on producing Moderna's COVID-19 shot

Sangmi Cha
2 minute read

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd (207940.KS) said on Friday that no decision has been made yet on producing Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea after a local newspaper reported the two companies had agreed on a contract manufacturing deal.

The Chosun Ilbo reported that the biotech arm of Samsung Group has agreed to produce the Moderna vaccine in its plant in Songdo, part of which will be used for domestic vaccination, citing unnamed government and pharmaceutical industry sources.

Samsung BioLogics said in a filing to the stock exchange that it could confirm the report as no decision has been finalised. The decision will be made within a one-month time frame, a company official told Reuters by phone.

The statement follows a denial by Samsung and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) earlier this week of another media report that the two companies were working together to produce a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the U.S. firm and its German partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE). read more

The Moderna shot has yet to be approved in South Korea, but the second of three expert panels recommended approval for emergency use of the vaccine on Thursday, based on its safety and efficacy in Phase 3 late-stage trials in the United States.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · May 13, 2021 · 7:36 PM UTCCOVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamour for vaccines

India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday as infections stayed below 400,000, and extended the interval between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to up to 16 weeks amid a dire shortage of shots in the country.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most places -U.S. CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNearly 12,000 lives saved by vaccines so far in England - analysis
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelayed second Pfizer COVID-19 shot produces more antibodies -study
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw scientists' skepticism

Chinese biotech firm Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited 9939.HK saw its stock price jump by more than 20% the day after it announced on April 25 that it had "completed the first patient enrollment and dosing" in a late-stage U.S. clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 treatment.