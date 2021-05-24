A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a temporary vaccination center of Swiss Medix health center as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in the Offene St. Jakob Kirche Reformed church in Zurich, Switzerland May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics (207940.KS) rose as much as 5.2% in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement was part of Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) entering into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines. read more

The wider market (.KS11) was down 0.2% as of 0007 GMT.

