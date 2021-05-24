Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSamsung BioLogics shares rise after agrees to make Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
1 minute read
Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics (207940.KS) rose as much as 5.2% in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine.
The agreement was part of Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) entering into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines. read more
The wider market (.KS11) was down 0.2% as of 0007 GMT.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.