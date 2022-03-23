Sanofi halts new spending on non-essential drugs in Russia and Belarus

Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Wednesday said it would stop immediately any new spending not related to the supply of essential and life-changing medicines and vaccines in Russia, as well as in Belarus.

"We stand in opposition to the Russian war in Ukraine and in full support of the position of the international community", Sanofi said.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

