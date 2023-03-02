Sanofi: Phase-3 study on Hemophilia A treatment met primary endpoint

Companies Sanofi SA Follow















PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - A phase-3 study on the safety and efficacy of its ALTUVIIIO Hemophilia A treatment used for children met its primary endpoint, the French drugmaker said on Thursday.

"The completion of XTEND-Kids represents the final milestone needed for regulatory submission in the EU," Sanofi said in a statement.

Hemophilia A is a rare, lifelong condition in which the ability of a person’s blood to clot properly is impaired.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











