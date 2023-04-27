Sanofi Q1 profit buoyed by better-than-expected Dupixent sales















April 27 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter as continued gains from anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent more than offset declining sales from an established multiple sclerosis drug.

It reported an 8.7% rise in quarterly business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, to 3.33 billion euros ($3.7 billion), ahead of an average analyst estimate of 3.14 billion posted on the company's website.

Revenue from eczema and asthma drug Dupixent, jointly developed with Regeneron (REGN.O), surged more than 43% to 2.32 billion euros, above a consensus of 2.27 billion euros.

The Paris-based drugmaker said on Thursday it still expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow by a "low single digit" percentage, not taking into account an expected negative currency impact of between 5.5% and 6.5%.

It had previously flagged a negative currency impact of between 3.5% and 4.5%.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.