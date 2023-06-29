Sanofi reaffirms target to deliver over $10.9 bln in annual vaccine sales by 2030

Companies Sanofi SA Follow

June 29 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Thursday reaffirmed its ambition to deliver more than 10 billion euros ($10.89 billion)in annual vaccines sales by 2030, driven by core franchises of influenza, meningitis, and pediatric vaccines, with the addition of RSV.

The group, one of the world's largest vaccine makers, stated its intention to launch at least five innovative Phase 3 vaccine programs by 2025.

($1 = 0.9182 euros)

