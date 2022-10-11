Sanofi and Regeneron present more positive data for Dupixent product

A logo on the Sanofi exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier















PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi (SASY.PA) and partner Regeneron (REGN.O) presented on Tuesday more positive data for their Dupixent product.

The companies said new data showed that Dupixent showed a significant histological remission of eosinophilic esophagitis in children 1 to 11 years old. Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that damages the esophagus and prevents it from working properly.

