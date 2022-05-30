Sanofi says FDA puts Cialis actual use trial on hold

Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters during the annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Monday announced an actual use trial of its Cialis erectile dysfunction treatment was put on clinical hold in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Sanofi continues to work with the FDA to move the Cialis program forward", the French drugmaker said, adding that the next steps to be taken will be determined in upcoming meetings.

