Sanofi says good results from flu vaccine with mRNA booster study

A Sanofi logo is seen during the company's annual results news conference in Paris, France, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Wednesday that it had found positive results from the first study into a high-dose influenza vaccine with a COVID-19 mRNA booster.

Sanofi said the interim results from the study of Sanofi's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine with Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 mRNA investigational booster dose showed the vaccines had similar immunogenicity responses and a similar safety and tolerability profile.

"These positive results could facilitate the implementation of Northern Hemisphere influenza and COVID-19 booster vaccination campaigns, especially in this high-risk population," said Dr. Michael Greenberg, North America Medical Head for Vaccines at Sanofi.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

