Sanofi says its COVID-19 booster shot has potential against main variants

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) on Monday said the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it has developed jointly with GSK in two trials showed a potential to protect against the virus's main variants of concern, including the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains, when used as a booster jab.

"Across both studies, the Sanofi-GSK next-generation vaccine candidate was well-tolerated, with a favourable safety profile," Sanofi said in a statement, adding that it would publish the complete findings of the studies later this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.