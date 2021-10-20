Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna's COVID-19 shot

1 minute read

A test tube is seen in front of a displayed Sanofi logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA's (SASY.PA) flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing study data.

The study supports the current recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given simultaneously. The data was reported in slides set to be presented later to a panel of CDC advisers.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:11 PM UTC

Lockdowns, record COVID-19 deaths hit Russia, Eastern Europe as region spurns vaccines

Russia will shut workplaces for a week, Latvia went back into lockdown for a month and Romanian funeral homes are running out of coffins, as vaccine-sceptic countries across ex-communist Eastern Europe face record-setting disease and deaths.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. says delivering on vaccine pledge to Asia key to Quad credibility
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
UK hospitals on the edge as government resists fresh COVID measures
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Britain secures COVID-19 antivirals from Merck and Pfizer
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna's COVID-19 shot