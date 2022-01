A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment signed an agreement with GSK (GSK.L) on Monday to boost the kingdom's healthcare and life sciences sector, it said on Twitter.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

