Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Saudi Arabia signs MOUs with Pfizer and AstraZeneca -SPA

1 minute read
1/2

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) including a pact with the latter to set up clinical research centres, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Investment announced the AstraZeneca deal on Twitter.

Pfizer signed an MoU with King Abdullah International Center for Medical Research and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, SPA said.

SPA did not say what the MoUs would involve. Pfizer and AztraZeneca both manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

A new factory in neighbouring United Arab Emirates is expected to start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese firm Sinopharm this year.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad and Saeed Azhar, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:22 AM UTC

U.S. Pres Biden to meet executives on COVID-19 mandate

U.S. President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet on Wednesday with business leaders and CEOs, as he pushes companies to require workers to be vaccinated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among those not yet inoculated.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU cannot rely on soft power alone, Commission chief says
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Saudi Arabia signs MOUs with Pfizer and AstraZeneca -SPA
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now