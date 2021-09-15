Saudi Arabia signs MOUs with Pfizer and AstraZeneca -SPA

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) including a pact with the latter to set up clinical research centres, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Investment announced the AstraZeneca deal on Twitter.

Pfizer signed an MoU with King Abdullah International Center for Medical Research and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, SPA said.

SPA did not say what the MoUs would involve. Pfizer and AztraZeneca both manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

A new factory in neighbouring United Arab Emirates is expected to start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese firm Sinopharm this year.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad and Saeed Azhar, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

