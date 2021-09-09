Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Schiff presses Facebook, Amazon on efforts to curb COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

1 minute read

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adam Schiff on Thursday called on Facebook (FB.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) to provide a more thorough explanation of their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

"Despite some concrete and positive steps previously taken, these companies owe both the public and the Congress additional answers about the exponential and dangerous proliferation of misinformation, and what the platforms are doing to address the viral spread of conspiratorial falsehoods and myths, over good science," Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, said in a statement after sending letters to the companies.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:36 PM UTC

Schiff presses Facebook, Amazon on efforts to curb COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff on Thursday called on Facebook and Amazon to provide a more thorough explanation of their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
With cases surging, Biden to launch six-point plan against COVID-19
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated -source
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
"Feeling free": women criminalized by Mexico's abortion bans celebrate ruling