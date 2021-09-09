Schiff presses Facebook, Amazon on efforts to curb COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adam Schiff on Thursday called on Facebook (FB.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) to provide a more thorough explanation of their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

"Despite some concrete and positive steps previously taken, these companies owe both the public and the Congress additional answers about the exponential and dangerous proliferation of misinformation, and what the platforms are doing to address the viral spread of conspiratorial falsehoods and myths, over good science," Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, said in a statement after sending letters to the companies.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

