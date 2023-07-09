Schumer asks FDA to investigate Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

[1/2] Youtube personalities Logan Paul of the U.S. and rapper KSI of Britain, meet fans during a Prime soft drink promotional event in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS/File photo

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on regulators to investigate a popular influencer-created energy drink with nearly twice the caffeine of a Red Bull that he said is being marketed to children.

Schumer said PRIME, a beverage brand started last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration due to its high caffeine content.

"Buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets," Schumer said at a press conference in New York City.

Representatives for PRIME did not respond to a request for comment.

PRIME Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces, equal to six cans of Coca-Cola or nearly two Red Bulls.

"This is an eye popping level of caffeine for a young kid's body," Schumer said.

According to a warning on the company's website, PRIME Energy is not recommended for children under the age of 18, women who are pregnant or nursing, or individuals who are sensitive to caffeine.

PRIME also sells a non-caffeinated hydration drink in similar packaging.

Schumer said the packaging and marketing of the two drinks were so similar that parents were unknowingly buying the highly caffeinated energy drinks for their children.

"Because the product is billed as a hydration and sports drink in its other, near identical form, kids are likely to ingest cans of this stuff with the parents being unaware," he said.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; editing by Diane Craft

