Second Global COVID-19 Summit scheduled for May 12

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed graph in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - There will be a second Global COVID-19 Summit held virtually next month for countries to discuss efforts to end the pandemic and prepare for future health threats, according to a joint statement on Monday.

"The emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling COVID-19 worldwide," the White House said in a news release with the Group of Seven and Group of 20 nations.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

