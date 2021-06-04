Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Serbia and Argentina start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Vials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at the Ospedale di Stato, as the Republic of San Marino starts a campaign inviting tourists to get vaccinated, June 1, 2021. Picture taken June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Argentina and Serbia gave an official start to the industrial production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24 reported on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown on TV watching the start of vaccine production in both countries via videolink.

The Russian vaccine produced in Argentina and Serbia will meet their domestic needs first and is expected to be exported at a later stage, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which is marketing the vaccine said in a statement.

