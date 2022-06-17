1 minute read
Serbia reports first case of monkeypox
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BELGRADE, June 17 (Reuters) - Serbia has reported its first case of monkeypox, the country's institute of public health said on Friday.
In a statement, the institute said "the imported case" was "diagnostically recognised and treated".
Serbian health authorities have undertaken an epidemiological investigation of the case and "all measures of recording, testing, reporting and control of the further spread of the infection were carried out", it added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.