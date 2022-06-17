Serbia reports first case of monkeypox

Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BELGRADE, June 17 (Reuters) - Serbia has reported its first case of monkeypox, the country's institute of public health said on Friday.

In a statement, the institute said "the imported case" was "diagnostically recognised and treated".

Serbian health authorities have undertaken an epidemiological investigation of the case and "all measures of recording, testing, reporting and control of the further spread of the infection were carried out", it added.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Heinrich

