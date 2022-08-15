Serum Institue of India's Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months -NDTV

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine in the country in six months, NDTV reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3bZ5Uk80)

SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield. read more

SII did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.