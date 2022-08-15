1 minute read
Serum Institue of India's Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months -NDTV
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine in the country in six months, NDTV reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3bZ5Uk80)
SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield. read more
SII did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.