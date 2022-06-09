Shanghai to conduct mass COVID testing in 7 of its 16 districts at weekend

A man has a swab collected at a nucleic acid testing site in Lujiazui financial district, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai will carry out mass testing for COVID-19 in seven districts over the weekend, a local health official said on Thursday.

The districts to be tested are Pudong, Huangpu, Jingan, Xuhui, Hongkou, Baoshan and Minhang, the deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, Zhao Dandan, told a media briefing.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has a total of 16 districts.

Reporting by Ryan Woo Editing by Gareth Jones

