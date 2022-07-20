Shanghai extends COVID testing order for residents to end August

Workers in protective suits walk on a street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - Residents in China's commercial hub Shanghai must take a nucleic acid COVID-19 test at least once a week until the end of August, a local official said on Wednesday.

That extended the current order which required such tests until the end of July.

Shanghai emerged from a two-month lockdown in June but has registered dozens of new cases every day for the past few weeks. It has launched testing drives in most of its districts, on top of the weekly requirement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.