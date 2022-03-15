Shanghai official rules out need for COVID lockdown at the moment

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides a bicycle on a crossroad, ahead of the annual National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai, China February 25, 2022. Picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai is not under lockdown, and does not need one "at the moment" to minimise the disruption to people's daily lives from the COVID-19 outbreak, state television quoted a city government official as saying.

Although its cases are few by global standards, Shanghai is battling its worst flare-up of infections since China reined in, early in 2020, its first outbreak emerging from the central city of Wuhan.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

