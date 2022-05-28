Shanghai reports 131 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 39 symptomatic cases for May 27
SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 131 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 27, down from 219 a day earlier, while symptomatic cases also fell to 39 from 45, the city government said on Saturday.
One new case was reported outside quarantined areas, compared with zero a day earlier.
Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for May 27, versus one a day earlier.
