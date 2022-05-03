1 minute read
Shanghai reports 20 new COVID-related deaths, down from 32 a day earlier
BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - China's eastern financial hub Shanghai reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths on May 2, down from 32 a day earlier, the local government said on Tuesday.
The city reported 5,395 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 2, versus 6,606 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.
Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 274, sharply down from 727 in the previous day, it said.
